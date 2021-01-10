K-pop boy band GOT7 is officially leaving JYP Entertainment. Mark Tuan, JB, Jackson, Jinyong, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom have taken to their Instagram handles to share a heartfelt post, allegedly confirming the band's official departure from the agency.

As per Dispatch, all GOT7 members are leaving JYP Entertainment after their exclusive contracts end in January. Mark Tuan took to Twitter to assure fans that all the seven band members will stay together even after their contract ends with the agency. The acclaimed K-pop vocalist posted on social media that the past seven years have been the best years of his life, and all the seven members are going to bring "the best version of us."

Dispatch reported that the forthcoming 35th Golden Disc Awards would be the boy band's last group activity. An industry source revealed that all the seven-band members of GOT7 are incredibly close to each other. However, they disagreed on the choice of their agency. After having multiple internal discussions, Mark Tuan, JB, and others have decided to part ways, via Soompi.

Where will GOT7 go next?

Now, as GOT7 members are not renewing their contract with JYP Entertainment, K-pop fans wonder where their favorite singers will go next.

Jinyong has reportedly signed with the actor agency BH Entertainment. Yugyeom presumably held his final meetings with the AOMG. JB has allegedly received offers from a global music label and is planning to find a place to support him as a solo artist.

Youngjae, on the other hand, was reportedly scouted by Sublime Artist Agency, which also has artists like Rain, EXID's Hani, and Song Kang Ho.

The 26-year-old Jackson Wang will continue his activities via his label, Team Wang.

Mark will return back to Los Angeles, United States. As per reports, the acclaimed vocalist is considering working on solo music in the United States and might start his own YouTube channel.

Social Media reactions:

After the news surfaced that GOT7 is officially leaving the JYP Entertainment after the Golden Disc Awards, K-pop fans took to Twitter to share their emotions.

Right after the news surfaced, GOT7 fans started trending "7 or nothing" on Twitter. One of the fans commented that this is bittersweet as they are happy that all the seven members finally got their freedom but will surely miss listening to them as a band.

Got7 debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP Got It?, which landed on #1 on Billboard's World Albums Chart. The group gained worldwide recognition after their live performances in South Korea.