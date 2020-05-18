With curly hair and charming personality, actor Ishaan Khatter is surely rocking the boy-next-door look.

On Sunday, Ishaan took to Instagram and conducted an interactive session with his fans. When a user asked him about the reason behind his curls, Ishaan proudly said: "I got it from mama."

"'Khaa' se nahi, 'Maa' se," he added.

For the uninitiated, Ishaan is actress Neelima Azeem's son with Rajesh Khattar.

Speaking of Ishaan's upcoming Bollywood projects, he will be seen in ace filmmaker Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy". He will also share screen space with Ananya Panday in "Khaali Peeli".