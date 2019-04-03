Everything was going as planned inside NBC's Studio 6-B, the audience was having a great time, the cameras had enough juice in their batteries, even Maisie Williams and Jimmy Fallon were having a good chat.

As Arya Stark went on talking about her experience and moments from the sets of Game of Thrones, Jimmy constantly kept on teasing her to reveal some spoilers from the upcoming season of the hit HBO show.

Maisie Williams finally gave in to Jimmy Fallon's persuasion and since the folks at HBO had already warned the actors not to divulge anything, Maisie recalled how everyone was emotional when the shooting ended. But out of nowhere, Maisie accidentally revealed that Arya Stark would be dying in the second episode.

On hearing Maisie Williams say that loud, there was a pin-drop silence inside Studio 6-B. The audience was in shock, even Jimmy Fallon could not believe his ears that Maisie Williams, who has not, for the past 10 years, revealed anything about the previous seasons just let slip a spoiler for one of the most important characters on the show.

Though Jimmy did try to manage the situation by assuring Maisie they will edit that part out, Maisie could not stay calm. Her hand was shaking, her finger could clearly be seen shivering with fear, as she said, "They are gonna tweet." Jimmy tried his best and started to shoot again but, Maisie was already terrified by the trouble that she had caused.

She left the interview in the middle, leaving Jimmy all by himself, stunned without any idea what to do next. The audience can be heard trying to assure Maisie, that they will not post any spoilers or updates but, all those efforts were in vain as Maisie could not be found. She had left but did she leave the building?

Jimmy decided to go check on her, so he pulled the blue curtains that lead backstage and from there Maisie came out shouting, 'April Fools'!

Guess, for a time we were really disappointed that Maisie would reveal such an important plot, but thank God, she did not reveal anything.