Actress Namitha has good news in store for all the fans out there. The once-glamorous actress has been blessed with twin boys.

Namitha's Post

Yes, the actress announced the news on her social media page on Friday, August 19. She shared a video along with a post.

"Hare Krishna! On this Auspicious Occasion we're more than Delighted to share our Happy news with all of you. We have been Blessed with Twin Boys. We hope your Blessings n Love will always be with them. We are really thankful to Rela Hospital - Multispeciality Hospital, Chrompet for their Excellent Health care n Services. I'm really indebted to Dr. Bhuvaneshwari n her team for guiding me thru out my Pregnancy journey n also for bringing my children in this world. Dr. Eshwar n Dr Vellu Murgan are helping me in my new motherhood as well. My special mention to Dr. Naresh for being a Great friend n A Guide. Thank you and Happy Janmastami! [sic]," she wrote.

Namitha announced her pregnancy on her birthday on May 1.

Motherhood

When the new chapter began ,I changed, something shifted in me, so tenderly .

As the bright yellow sun shine on me, new life, new beings call on me,

You're all that I ever wanted, and I prayed for you so long,

Your gentle kicks and your flutters, I can feel them all,

You are making me something I've never been, but further more than I can ever be !

Namithaa," she said on her Instagram page.

Namitha tied the knot with actor-businessman Veerandra Chowdhary in November 2017. The couple entered wedlock in the presence of their family, friends and celebrities from the TV and film industries at ISKCON's Lotus Temple in Tirupati.

Namitha started her career in Telugu with the 2002 film Sontham. Since then, she has worked in over 40 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, opposite stars like Ajith, Vijay, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Balakrishna and Ravichandran.

After a certain point, she got restricted to just glamorous roles and her career saw a decline thereafter.

She bagged hardly any big offer the last few years, and her on-screen career seemed to be coming to an end. However, Bigg Boss Tamil brought her back to the headlines once again this year.