Data is the new gold and Google has the largest mines. With its services spread across various spectrums of the digital world, from emails to web search and more, Google user data is infinite. But the web search titan is mulling for more - through an appealing scheme of giving them a digital identity - one that can be accessed by everyone. Google's new People Cards lure millions of people into giving away their precious information about themselves - voluntarily.

What are People Cards?

In simple terms, People Cards are digital visiting cards that can be found with a single web search using Google. The feature allows influencers, entrepreneurs, freelancers, or pretty much anyone to be found easily online. It's more or less like when you search for a famous personality or celebrity to read up about them, now people can do that about you.

"It's not always easy to find the person or information that you're looking for. After all, there are many people who share the same name, and it's hard to know who's who on the internet," Lauren Clark, Product Manager at Google Search, said. This is where Google's new feature comes into play.

The feature is currently available only in India and available in English only. The reason for introducing the feature in the world's second largest internet market is a result of a popular trend where people look up their own names on the search engine. There are no plans to expand the feature's availability to other markets.

How to create People Cards?

The process is quite simple really. Follow the steps below.