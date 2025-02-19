Google has demonstrated its commitment to India's growth with the inaugration of its new campus, 'Ananta', in Bengaluru. Ananta, which means 'infinite' or 'limitless' in Sanskrit, is a collaboration between Google India and a local development and design team. The campus embodies Google's latest thinking in workplace design and is one of the world's most ambitious ground-up developments.

The purpose-built campus features one of India's largest installations of electro-chromic glass, and a sculpted, fluid facade for architectural interest. Anand Rangarajan, Vice President, Google Deepmind, emphasized that India has always represented a unique opportunity for Google. The country's vibrant startup and app ecosystems, digital public infrastructure, and the depth and diversity of Indian creators have played a crucial role in shaping Google's products and platforms.

The new campus will enable Google to deliver world-class products, foster deeper partnerships with customers, and focus on solving complex challenges facing users, businesses, and startups in India and around the world.

The inauguration of Ananta comes on the heels of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Action Summit in Paris. Pichai highlighted the incredible opportunities that artificial intelligence (AI) will bring to India and noted the potential for close collaboration between Google and India to advance the country's digital transformation.

The Ananta campus is located in Bengaluru, one of the world's fastest-growing tech hubs. It spans 1.6 million square feet and has a capacity for over 5,000 employees. The office will accommodate teams from various Google units, including Android, Search, Pay, Cloud, Maps, Play, and Google Deepmind. The campus features neighbourhood-style workspaces designed for collaboration while also providing areas for individual focus. It includes a central gathering space called Sabha, tactile flooring for visually impaired individuals, and walking and jogging paths for casual meetings and breaks.

The inauguration of Ananta is a significant milestone in Google's journey in India. It reflects the company's commitment to the country and its belief in the potential of Indian ingenuity to shape global tech discourse. The campus is not just a physical manifestation of Google's presence in India; it is a symbol of the company's vision to build with and for India and the world.

In the past, Google has made significant investments in India, including the launch of several India-first features and products. The company has also been actively involved in various digital literacy and skill development initiatives in the country. The establishment of Ananta is a continuation of these efforts and a reaffirmation of Google's commitment to India's digital future.

The inauguration of Ananta also comes at a time when India is witnessing a digital revolution. The country is home to one of the world's largest and fastest-growing digital consumer markets. With over half a billion internet users and a rapidly growing digital economy, India is at the forefront of the global digital transformation.