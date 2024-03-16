The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday ordered a probe into the Google Play Store, accusing the tech giant of exploiting its dominant position in the country's online market.

The CCI said that Google allegedly imposed unfair terms and discriminatory practices in its Play Store, violating several provisions of the country's anti-trust law. The CCI's investigative arm has been given 60 days to complete the probe.

The company said that it was examining the CCI's order initiating the investigation.

"The CCI has previously examined our service fee in detail between 2020 and 2022 and found no illegality. However, we take our commitment to comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously and will cooperate with the process in every way," a Google spokesperson told IANS.

The CCI decision came after multiple Indian app developers and industry groups filed a complaint against Google and raised concerns about the unfair practices of the company after several of their apps were removed. The apps were later restored.

The CCI probe is initiated over a new complaint by People Interactive and some other developers specifically about the service fee levied on Google Play.

Prateek Jain, Associate Director, of The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), said in a statement that they applaud the commitment of regulatory authorities such as the CCI to promote a level playing field for businesses.

"We believe that fair implementation and monitoring of billing systems will result in competitive pricing of services in the market, boost innovation, safeguard consumer choice, and benefit the interests of all stakeholders in the digital ecosystem," Jain added.

(With inputs from IANS)