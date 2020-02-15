Google's Pixel devices aren't selling as well as Google would have liked. Since the company doesn't share the sales numbers so we won't be able to know for sure but there's a chance that the Pixel 3A could be the best-selling Google phone ever. While we are waiting for the imminent launch of the Pixel 4A, the first renders of Pixel 5 have already started to emerge on the web.

YouTuber Jon Prosser revealed the first look at the Google Pixel 5 on his channel with an alleged render of the upcoming device. The leaked render shows a unique-looking camera module at the back featuring the same kind of texture finish as the frame.

The render shows that the Pixel 5 features a total of three camera sensors at the back. The lenses are aligned in a "fan" shape where the LED flash is in the center and the camera sensors surround it making a "Y". The current Pixel device features two cameras at the back and there is no ultrawide-angle lens— something all of its competitors have. With Pixel 5, Google might be offering an ultra-wide lens to the consumers.

Notably, Prosser said that the render, he got his hands on, is actually one of three prototypes— thereby, hinting that there is a good chance the design of the actual Google Pixel 5 may end up being totally different than the one he showed. He also claimed that the other two prototypes feature square camera set-ups much like the current Pixel 4-series devices.

Other than this, we do not know anything significant about the upcoming new flagship Pixel device. However, that's not the case with the Pixel 4a smartphone. The phone will be launched at the May I/O 2020 event and there have been a number of leaks revealing the specs and design of the device.

According to earlier reports, Pixel 4A will have multiple models, with one of them featuring the Snapdragon 730 chipset and another carrying the slightly more powerful, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

The leaked renders of the Pixel 4a show a flat display without the presence of curves. The display of the phone could be around 5.7 or 5.8-inch— surrounded by much thinner bezels as compared to the Pixel 3a.