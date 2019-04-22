While the world is divided between Samsung Galaxy phones and iPhones, there are a group of people who would see the world beyond the obvious choices. Google and Huawei are top contenders of the flagship race, which make the best phones - sometimes offering buyers a better worth than Samsung and Apple devices. In a deal of a lifetime, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available with 50 percent discount and one can simply not go wrong with the purchase.

Google is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its Project Fi (launched on April 22, 2015) and what better way to indulge fans than to offer discounts on its best smartphones that can be purchased with Fi. The 50 percent off on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is only available in the U.S. since it partners with three big carriers in the country for Google Fi.

Google Fi birthday deal is valid only today and ends on April 22 midnight. Under the offer, Pixel 3 64GB can be purchased for a staggeringly low price of just $399 instead of its full price $799. Similarly, the 128GB variant of Pixel 3 is discounted from $899 to $449. If you wish to buy the bigger Pixel 3 XL, the 64GB and 128GB are priced $449 and $499, respectively, making them cheaper than all the flagships out there.

Buying the phones at their discounted price before the offer runs out is not quite enough. Google notes that if Fi is not activated within 30 days of the phone shipment confirmation email, the full amount for the device will be charged to Google Payments account.

What is Google Fi?

Google dropped the Project moniker to simply call it Google Fi and any phone that uses Google's proprietary technology will benefit from best coverage and data savings on monthly plans. Google Fi relies on T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular for stateside coverage and with Three for international coverage.

Customers can choose from Fi plans, but there's an unlimited plan called Billing Protection that automatically gets activated when subscribers use more than 6GB per month and get high speeds up to 15GB. Calling and texting with Google Fi is unlimited by paying $20 per month. Google Fi ensures seamless connectivity by switching between carriers and also offers features like Google VPN.