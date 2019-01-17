Google's 2018 series flagship Pixel 3 (3 XL) was the most leaked device online of the decade, as all aspects of the phone both in images and the videos were out in the public domain much before the official launch. The search engine giant, despite making so many strides in technology, couldn't secure the unreleased phone getting out of the office campus. Now, it looks like, Google never learned any lessons last year, as another of the unreleased product has made its way to the Internet that too its own video platform YouTube.

Andro News has posted the Pixel 3 Lite hands-on video detailing almost all aspects of the device. The presenter shows off the pre-production Google phone unit, which has a striking resemblance to the generic Pixel 3 model but comes with a polycarbonate shell on the back.

It seems to have a dual-tone design on the rear side, but we can clearly make out the fact it has a plastic cover with the matte finish having a fingerprint sensor and on top, it has a single primary camera, LED flash under the glossy glass-like enclosure.

On the right, it has a green power button and long volume rockers below it. On the left, it has a SIM tray slot.

On top, it has a microphone and a 3.5mm audio jack, that's a big relief for Android phone enthusiasts who misses them in the top-end Pixel 3 model. At the base, it has two speakers on each side with a Type C USB port in the middle.

On the front, Pixel 3 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with pixel density of 434 ppi (pixels per inch) and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it runs on Android Pie, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 670 octa-core CPU, Adreno 615 GPU, 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and a 2,915mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware, it is said to house a 12.2MP primary camera with F1.8 aperture, 28mm (wide lens), ½.55-inch and 1.4µm pixel size and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front, it will come with the 8MP sensor.

The new presenter also showed the images taken in the bright sunlight condition and also in the night, the photo quality are said to be on par with the high-end Pixel 3 series.

Going by the over-all features, Pixel 3 Lite looks promising. If priced aggressively, it is certain to get a good response in an emerging market like India. It can be noted that Pixel 3 Lite was actually rumoured to make its debut around July-August 2018 in India, but it never materialised.

Now, it is widely reported that the company is expected to unveil the device during Google I/O 2019, which is likely happen this spring around April-May.

