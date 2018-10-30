Google Assistant now supports visual snapshot featureIBTimes India/YouTube

Google's much-awaited Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL is slated to go on sale both online and offline on November 1 in India. Now, the reports have emerged that the company will be giving away the latest Home Mini smart speaker worth Rs 4,499 free of cost with the new Android flagship phones.

However, there's a catch. This offer is valid only on authorised brick-and-mortar stores and for the limited period only from November 1 to November 7, revealed Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

If the Google Home Mini units run out of stocks during the aforementioned period, the consumer is advised to give their contact details to the retailer and the latter is obliged to call them back to give the freebie once the stocks are replenished.

Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL is one of the best camera phone in the industry.IBTimes India/Sami Khan

Another interesting caveat is that only existing Pixel phone or Nexus series owners are entitled for this offer and they need not have to exchange their old device. This is a bit strange, but we believe this is kind of Google's loyalty programme for consumers to continue the usage of Pixel phones in the future as well.

Other companies are also using different methods to build loyalty and one of the most know strategies is to offer more cash back discount for customers having the old phone of their brand. Apple, Samsung and others do in global markets via new phone upgrade plan.

Google, Pixel 3, Home Mini, free, Pixel 3 XL, India, sale, price
Google to offer Home Mini smart speaker free with Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones in India.Mahesh Telecom/Twitter (screen-shot)

Coming back to the topic at hand, Google is also offering 5 percent cash back for consumers who choose to buy the phone via EMI options using HDFC cards.

Considering the features and the offers, Google Pixel 3 series is a smart buy for people planning to go for a premium phone this Diwali festival season.

Read more: Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Brilliant camera is a defining factor, but it doesn't end there

Key specifications of Google Pixel 3 series:

Models Pixel 3 XL Pixel 3
Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2880x1440p) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Aspect ratio: 18.5:9
  • Pixel density:523 ppi (pixels per inch)
  • HDR support
 5.5-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
  • Pixel density: 443 ppi (pixels per inch)
  • HDR support
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Adreno 630 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Adreno 630 GPU
RAM 4GB DDR4X 4GB DDR4X
Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB
Camera
  • Main: 12.2MP camera with LED flash, 1.4µm pixel size, F/1.8 aperture, 76-degree Field Of View (FOV), Dual PD auto focus, Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, 4K video recording at up 30 fps, 720p HD up to 240 fps, Spectral+ flicker sensor
  • Front: 8MP (auto focus with F1.8 aperture, 75-degree FOV)+ 8MP (with fixed focus, F2.2 aperture, 97-degree FOV) with full HD 1080p video recording up to 30 fps
  • Main: 12.2MP camera with LED flash, 1.4µm pixel size, F/1.8 aperture, 76-degree Field Of View (FOV), Dual PD auto focus, Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, 4K video recording at up 30 fps, 720p HD up to 240 fps, Spectral+ flicker sensor
  • Front: 8MP (auto focus with F1.8 aperture, 75-degree FOV)+ 8MP (with fixed focus, F2.2 aperture, 97-degree FOV) with full HD 1080p video recording up to 30 fps
Battery 3,430mAh with fast charging and wireless charging 2,915mAh with fast charging and wireless charging
Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE
Add-ons IP68 ratings, fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Single SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2MIMO-2.4GHz/5GHz) Type C USB Gen 1, Near Field Communication (NFC), stereo front-facing speakers, 3 microphones, Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, Type C-to-3.5mm connector IP68 ratings, fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Single SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2MIMO-2.4GHz/5GHz) Type C USB Gen 1, Near Field Communication (NFC), stereo front-facing speakers, 3 microphones, Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, Type C-to-3.5mm connector
Dimensions 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm
Weight 184g 148g
Colours Simply black, Clearly white and Not pink Simply black, Clearly white and Not pink
Price (in India)
  • 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 83, 000
  • 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage: Rs 92,000
  • 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 71,000
  • 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage: Rs 80,000