Google's much-awaited Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL is slated to go on sale both online and offline on November 1 in India. Now, the reports have emerged that the company will be giving away the latest Home Mini smart speaker worth Rs 4,499 free of cost with the new Android flagship phones.

However, there's a catch. This offer is valid only on authorised brick-and-mortar stores and for the limited period only from November 1 to November 7, revealed Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

If the Google Home Mini units run out of stocks during the aforementioned period, the consumer is advised to give their contact details to the retailer and the latter is obliged to call them back to give the freebie once the stocks are replenished.

Another interesting caveat is that only existing Pixel phone or Nexus series owners are entitled for this offer and they need not have to exchange their old device. This is a bit strange, but we believe this is kind of Google's loyalty programme for consumers to continue the usage of Pixel phones in the future as well.

Other companies are also using different methods to build loyalty and one of the most know strategies is to offer more cash back discount for customers having the old phone of their brand. Apple, Samsung and others do in global markets via new phone upgrade plan.

Coming back to the topic at hand, Google is also offering 5 percent cash back for consumers who choose to buy the phone via EMI options using HDFC cards.

Considering the features and the offers, Google Pixel 3 series is a smart buy for people planning to go for a premium phone this Diwali festival season.

Key specifications of Google Pixel 3 series: