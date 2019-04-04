Minus the World Wide web and the social media world, Mayoori Kango had shot to instant fame when she got featured in the popular song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi from the film Papa Kehte Hain in 1996. She had become household with her role in the film but soon she vanished from the world of Bollywood. But once again, the light-eyed beauty is currently hitting the headlines for joining Google India as its Head of Industry - Agency Partnership.

As per official LinkedIn profile, Mayoori joined Google India in March 2019 and was working as the Managing Director of Performics, a performance marketing agency. She had also worked with Digitas as Associate Director, Media; and Zenith as Chief Digital Officer.

As soon as the news broke out, Mayoori once again became the talk of the town thanks to the social media platforms. Speaking about her new venture in Google India, Mayoori told IANS, "I am super excited to be part of Google and lead partnerships with DAN and Publicis. I am looking forward to applying my experience of over a decade in the industry in the agency realm to grow these partnerships further. It is a wonderful opportunity to be part of this incredible team and I am looking forward to the next phase of my professional life."

Mayoori had made her acting debut in 1995 with the film Naseem, based on the Babri Masjid demolition, but rose to fame with her performance in Mahesh Bhatt's Papa Kehte Hai, which also starred Jugal Hansraj. She was later seen in films like Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet and Badal. Her stint on the small screen included shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kittie Party, Kkusum and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat.

For the uninitiated, Mayoori had given up her IIT Kanpur to pursue acting in Bollywood. Her mother is a noted stage actress, which had sparked her interest in acting. After trying her luck for a few year in the Hindi film industry, she got married to an NRI named Aditya Dhillon on 28 December 2003, in Aurangabad shifted to the US. She got an MBA in marketing and finance from City University of New York-Baruch College - Zicklin School of Business. Later, she had moved to Gurgaon to stay with her in-laws and to take care of her son, who was born in 2011.

In an earlier interview with The Times Of India, Mayoori had said that 1990s weren't a great time for actresses as all they had to do was dance around trees.

"So, I took up other jobs like writing scripts and making documentaries. In 2000, I entered the TV industry. In a few years, I got married and shifted to the US," Mayoori had said in the interview.

She had said that she had never craved for a celebrity life and had to work hard to make people take her seriously. "Every time a new client sees me, they have the same question ' 'How come you are here?' I have the answered it so many times that some colleagues suggested that I record the answer. But, I have to prove myself in every new meeting as people have a notion that actors are not intelligent. I have worked hard to make people take me seriously," Mayoori said.

(With IANS Inputs)