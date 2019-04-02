Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan has quit from his position on Tuesday, April 2. He will leave the company by April-end, Google said in a statement. Rajan Anandan will be joining Sequoia India as one of its managing directors. Taking to Twitter, Sequoia said, "We're thrilled to welcome @RajanAnandan to the leadership team @sequoia_India as investment advisor & mentor to the @_surgeahead founders. Rajan's depth of experience and expertise will be invaluable in this."

Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, will replace Anandan in the interim for Google India, Google Asia Pacific President Scott Beaumont said. "We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures," added Beaumont.

Anandan has worked with Google India for eight years. Previous to that, Rajan has worked with other tech giants like Microsoft India till 2010, where he was the Managing Director for over two years and Dell India prior to that.