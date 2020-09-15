Google Drive is not working for several users in the US. Users are facing error messages and latency while accessing cloud files. Users have expressed their frustration on social media, saying all they are getting is "something went wrong" or "the server encountered an error" message while trying to access files on the cloud.

Google confirmed the issue after users started reporting it.

"We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 9/15/20, 9:40 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. The affected users are unable to access Google Drive," Google said.

Google fixes issue

less than two hours, Google managed to fixed the issue.

"The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," Google said.

DownDetector website also confirmed that all issues with Google Drive have been fixed now and users can access files on the cloud.