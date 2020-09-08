Google Drive users are currently facing issues accessing their files and folders on the cloud. The outage appears to be affecting education accounts as personal and standard G Suite accounts haven't reported any problems with the Drive.

Google has acknowledged the issue with Drive and a fix is likely underway. DownDetector, a website that tracks issues with websites, confirmed the Google Drive outage. The issue seems to be limited to major US cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and New York City.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour," Google G Suite Status Dashboard said.

Google Drive down

Google for Education Twitter account also confirmed the issue with Drive. The issue with the service started at around 10 a.m. EDT and complaints have only increased since then.

Multiple users also took to Twitter to complain about the issue. The outage comes after an extended Labor Day weekend and students are returning to their online classes. Without acmes to Drive, it might be impossible to access notes necessary for the classes.

More details to follow.