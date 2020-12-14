Multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs have been hit with a widespread outage.

According to the DownDetector the outage, which appears to be affecting Google's business and personal services, starting at around 6:40 AM ET in the case of Gmail.

Downdetector also reported over 40,000 outage cases from around the world. YouTube and Gmail seem to have been worst hit globally, causing an uproar on Twitter about how Google services have left them high and dry especially on the first day of the week.

Twitter was flooded with complaints about the issues. Google's Workspace Status Dashboard does not yet show an outage, though several users have complained about the outage. Twitter users can't access its basic services, with Gmail and #YouTubeDOWN started to trend.

Google is yet to officially acknowledge the issue

The issue appears to be a worldwide problem and even users in India are reporting a problem.

Team YouTube acknowledged the issue and tweeted, "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."