With all the days and nights appearing monotonous these days, people find it difficult to equate activities for the endless hours spent inside their homes.

As boredom reaches its peak, every one of us eagerly looks for a way out from the claustrophobic rooms until these 'stay-at-home' days end.

Google to cure boredom

Google, identifying this crisis, has come up with its new series of doodles that shares some interesting games to keep you glued on to your cushion soft couches.

Previously, the doodle series featured its heartfelt gratitude with a token of love and respect to the coronavirus heroes like the healthcare staff, policemen, teachers, delivery staff etc who work relentlessly amid these lockdown days, risking their own health.

In the new doodle series that begins on Monday, April 27, Google brings up O's from the word Google as a young champ wearing a hat, sitting in front of a computer, profoundly engaged in gaming.

The text on the doodle reads, "Stay and play at home with popular past Google Doodles: Coding (2017)."

And for you to join the game click on the interactive doodle and there, it takes you to a game that was originally shared by Google in the year 2017 to celebrate 50 years of kids coding.

Bring back those memories of the white fluffy rabbit among those numerous carrots around him, which have to be collected.

Over the years, Google have been featuring numerous games and doodles on its homepage which are very well archived in the Google Doodle Blog.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" writes Google on its relaunching of the games.

The first doodle in the series from 2017 featured the interactive game of kids coding on the occasion of Computer Science Education Week.