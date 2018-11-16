Thanks to Google's software magic, Pixel 3 series despite having a just single primary camera can put any dual or even triple or quad snapper phones to shame. But, its big expensive price-tag is a turn off for salaried class. Now, it can be grabbed for much less in the upcoming Thanksgiving festive shopping season—Black Friday Sale.

As a precursor to the promotional sale campaign, Google is offering lucrative Buy One Get One (BOGO) with 50 percent offer on the Pixel 3 series. Interested consumers have to pay a full price for either one and get the other for half its price. For instance, if you buy smaller Pixel 3 for $800, you can get the Pixel 3 XL (review); the base model costs $900 for just $450. This offer will go live on November 16 and conclude on November 21, a day before the Thanksgiving festival.

Next week, from November 22 to November 25, Google will run actual Black Friday festive sale campaign on Pixel 3 series. There it promises to offer Pixel 3 for $650, $150 less than the original price. Similarly, the Pixel 3 XL can be grabbed for as low as $700 against the $900.

It can be noted that both the aforementioned offers apply to 64GB and 128GB variants of the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL series on Google Store in the US.

Google Pixel 3: Key features you should know

The Pixel 3 sports a smaller 5.5-inch full HD+ OLED screen and comes with 2,915 cell capacity. On the other hand, Pixel 3 XL flaunts a huge 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display having a notch on top and a 3,430mAh battery.

Except for the size, front screen design and battery capacity, the rest of the attributes remains the same for both the devices.

Both the Pixel phones come with dual-tone glass cover on the back. Most parts of the devices have textured finish and at the top, they have smooth glass and a single lens camera. Google has confirmed to have used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both front and the back panel with a sturdy aluminium frame around the edges.

They also come with IP68 ratings, meaning the phones can survive submerged for close to 2 meters underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, Pixel 3 series comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date.

As said before, the USP of the Pixel 3 series is the photography hardware. On the front, they feature two 8MP shooters, one with F1.8 aperture and another with F2.2 aperture.

On the back, they house 12.2MP (with F1.8 aperture) single lens snapper backed by Google state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera software. Some interesting modes include-- Top Shot, which uses AI to help the user capture the perfect photo every time.

When you take a motion photo, it captures alternate shots in HDR+, then recommends the best one—even if it's not exactly when you hit the shutter, looking for those where everyone is smiling, with eyes open, and facing the camera.

Another notable feature is the Super-Res Zoom, which uses a computational photography technique, traditionally used for astronomy and scientific imaging, that produces sharp details when you zoom. No other brand boasts this and it will definitely set the new benchmark for the camera-oriented phone in the industry.

Night Sight mode, which will soon be coming to the Pixel 3 series via software update, will enable users to take bright, detailed, colourful shots in low-light environments such as the campfire, in a moonlit forest, or a selfie at a dimly-lit club.

Google promises that Pixel 3 series' front dual-camera with Group Selfie mode, will give 184% wide-angle coverage more than normal selfies.

The new Pixel phones also come with Photobooth mode that uses AI to recognize that when they're smiling or making a funny expression, and are ready for a selfie. It snaps the photo on its own so that you don't need to reach for the shutter button—a good option for candids.

Google has also incorporated improved Portrait Mode, which allows changing the blurriness of the background or changes the part of the picture in focus, after taking the photo. Google Photos can also make the subject of the photo pop by leaving them in colour while changing the background to black and white.

Just a few hours ago, Google released the new software update with Night Sight feature. Once upgraded, the Pixel 3 series will be taking photos of the subject with natural colours even in pitch darkness.

Read more: Google's Night Sight on Pixel 3 XL is magical: Review with photo samples

Key specifications of Google Pixel 3 series:

Models Pixel 3 XL Pixel 3 Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2880x1440p) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density:523 ppi (pixels per inch)

HDR support 5.5-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Aspect ratio: 18:9

Pixel density: 443 ppi (pixels per inch)

HDR support OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Adreno 630 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Adreno 630 GPU RAM 4GB DDR4X 4GB DDR4X Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Camera Main: 12.2MP camera with LED flash, 1.4µm pixel size, F/1.8 aperture, 76-degree Field Of View (FOV), Dual PD auto focus, Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, 4K video recording at up 30 fps, 720p HD up to 240 fps, Spectral+ flicker sensor

Front: 8MP (auto focus with F1.8 aperture, 75-degree FOV)+ 8MP (with fixed focus, F2.2 aperture, 97-degree FOV) with full HD 1080p video recording up to 30 fps Main: 12.2MP camera with LED flash, 1.4µm pixel size, F/1.8 aperture, 76-degree Field Of View (FOV), Dual PD auto focus, Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, 4K video recording at up 30 fps, 720p HD up to 240 fps, Spectral+ flicker sensor

Front: 8MP (auto focus with F1.8 aperture, 75-degree FOV)+ 8MP (with fixed focus, F2.2 aperture, 97-degree FOV) with full HD 1080p video recording up to 30 fps Battery 3,430mAh with fast charging and wireless charging 2,915mAh with fast charging and wireless charging Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE Add-ons IP68 ratings, fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Single SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2MIMO-2.4GHz/5GHz) Type C USB Gen 1, Near Field Communication (NFC), stereo front-facing speakers, 3 microphones, Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, Type C-to-3.5mm connector IP68 ratings, fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Single SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2MIMO-2.4GHz/5GHz) Type C USB Gen 1, Near Field Communication (NFC), stereo front-facing speakers, 3 microphones, Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, Type C-to-3.5mm connector Dimensions 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 184g 148g Colours Simply black, Clearly white and Not pink Simply black, Clearly white and Not pink Price (in the US) 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: $899

4GB RAM+ 128GB storage: $999 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: $799

4GB RAM+ 128GB storage: $899

