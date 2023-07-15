The current political developments in Maharashtra lead to more questions, even though the ones raised over Ajit Pawar assuming the role of a Deputy Chief Minister two weeks ago were yet to be answered. In yet another political twist, all nine of the NCP leaders have got key portfolios, while Ajit Pawar keeps the coveted Finance & Planning Ministry. It's a move that could lead to yet another political storm in the near future.

Who's got what?

It is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formed his government after overthrowing Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government last June.

Breakaway NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal got the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

Dilip Walse-Patil will head the Cooperation Department.

Replacing Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar, Dhananjay Munde will be the new Agriculture Minister.

Abdul Sattar is the new Minority Development and Wakf, Panan.

The portfolio of the Women and Child Welfare Department has been handed over to Aditi Tatkare.

Shinde's other Deputy CM Fadnavis has been assigned Home, Law and Justice, Water Resources and Irrigation Development, Energy and Parliamentary Affairs.

Radhahakrishna Vikhe Patil was given the Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development.

Suddhir Sachhidanand Mungantiwar will look after Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries.

Hassan Mushrif will be heading Medical Education and Special Assistance.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been handed over Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Shambhuraj Shivajirao Desai has been given the State Excise.

Deepak Vasant Kesarkar —School Education and Marathi Language.

Dharmrao Babasaheb Atmaram —Food and Drug Administration.

Sandipan Asaram Bhumre — Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture

Uday Ravindra Samant — Industries

Prof. Tanaji Jaywant Sawant — Public Health and Family Welfare

Ravindra Dattatray Chavan — Public Works (Public Undertaking).

What happened two weeks ago?

The development comes almost a fortnight after the inclusion of rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with eight other MLAs as ministers in the ruling coalition. Two weeks ago, Ajit Pawar split from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party leading to a lot of political speculation and uncertainty. With the Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle on July 14. Ajit Pawar has secured for himself the same portfolio he held during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Is Eknath Shinde being snubbed?

Quoting highly reliable sources from the Chief Minister's Office, The HIndu reports that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed strong opposition to the decision of allocating the finance portfolio to Ajit Pawar.

The whispers in political corridors also say that he went to Delhi to appeal to the high command that the significant portfolios remain with his party men. Moreover, Shinde and his party members even expressed reservation at Ajit Pawar being allocated finance since he allegedly played a biased role in allocating funds to Shiv Sena MLAs during the MVA government.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde will look after Urban Development, Information Technology & Public Relations, Social Justice, Environment and Climate Change, Transport apart from a few other unassigned ministries. Currently, the Maharashtra Cabinet consists of 29 Ministers, including CM and his two deputy CMs, namely Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. The total capacity of Maharashtra cabinet comprised 43 ministers.

What does Congress say about the development?

In a statement to media, CM Shinde has said that he is not upset and nor is he discontent about any portfolio being allocated to Pawar. Meanwhile, highlighting the stark difference in ideologies between Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, MP Sanjay Raut said that the significance of Eknath Shinde was only restricted to breaking the Shiv Sena and now that it has been done, their importance is over.