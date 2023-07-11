In a recent development, Narhari Zirwal, MLA and deputy speaker representing the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, made a statement suggesting the possible disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Zirwal addressed reporters, stating that the disqualification of the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs could be a viable outcome considering various factors. However, he emphasized that the final decision rests with the speaker and the legislature, and he refrained from further comment.

"If we consider all the aspects, the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs can be disqualified. But the final decision has to be taken by the speaker and the legislature, and hence it would be unfair on my part to comment further on it," Zirwal told reporters.

Meanwhile, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat retorted that Zirwal ought not to comment on a matter that was beyond his jurisdiction. Shiv Sena MLAs have asked for a week more to reply to the notices issued by Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the disqualification issue. Narwekar had issued notices to MLAS of both the factions of the Shiv Sena seeking their response to the petitions.

Zirwal's statement has the potential to escalate tensions within the three-party government, particularly as Shinde and his faction are reportedly displeased with the NCP's involvement in the coalition government, which has affected their share of power.

State Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant earlier said that the party will present its case before Speaker Narwekar. He assured that they possess original documents and evidence, and they have adhered to legal procedures, which they will present to the speaker with supporting examples.

Another issue affecting the government pertains to portfolio allocation and the impending cabinet expansion. The Shiv Sena's discontent regarding the NCP's inclusion in the government has caused a delay in assigning portfolios to the new members for over eight days. Speculation suggests that portfolio allocation will only occur after the cabinet expansion takes place.