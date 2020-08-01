What do you see when you stop at a red signal while cruising down the streets? A signal with red, yellow and green lights and a symbol, in the shape of a man, indicating pedestrians whether to cross the road or not.

It is the most common symbol that you will see in almost every corner of the country. The symbol is no less than a reflection of our male-dominated society that somehow tries to supress the other gender from rising to the top.

But, it looks like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is trying to set a precedent with their unique way of promoting gender equality.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted a couple of photos somewhere from Dadar, Mumbai wherein the man-shaped symbol was replaced by a woman-shaped one. "If you've passed by Dadar, you'd see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too," The Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister tweeted.

People started lauding the efforts made by the BMC sending out a strong message to create equal and safe environment for women across the country.

Take a look.