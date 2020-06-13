Today, Aaditya Thackeray the Yuva Sena president and MLA turn 30. The politician has been receiving wishes from many quarters on his special day. Bollywood too is extending wishes to the youth leader.

Even as wishes are pouring in on social media, the politician announced that he won't be celebrating his birthday with gusto. Thackeray said due to Coronavirus and the gloom on Maharashtra, he will refrain from celebrating his birthday and had a request to his followers.

Aaditya Thackeray receives wishes from Bollywood on his birthday

Coronavirus though has put a damper on celebrations this year. Thackeray announced that he will not be celebrating his birthday in pomp this year, he also requested the public not to invest or spend on garlands, hoardings and the like, instead, he said that people should use the money to help those in need.

The young politician has received wishes from Bollywood as well. Disha Patani who also shares her birthday with the politician wished him a good one.

Happiest b’day @AUThackeray stay the amazing you and keep shining ?❤️ — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 13, 2020

Anil Kapoor also had a few encouraging words for the leader

Happy Birthday, @AUThackeray. The youth looks up to you and your work for inspiration and guidance. Wishing you all the health, happiness & success. pic.twitter.com/xqGvkWx7hj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 13, 2020

Raj Kundra extended warmhearted wishes to his friend: