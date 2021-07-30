Hansal Mehta is the first Bollywood celebrity to come out and support Shilpa Shetty. Mehta took to social media and called out the industry people for their deafening silence on the matter. He also slammed people who used to be seen at parties with Shilpa Shetty but are now maintaining their distance. He also urged everyone to give Shilpa the dignity and privacy she deserves.

Hansal's tweets

"If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out," Hansal tweeted. "This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done," he further tweeted.

Hansal also slammed news outlets for passing sweeping judgements and invading Shilpa Shetty's privacy. "This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip - all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence," he concluded.

Raj Kundra arrested

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra has been arrested and sent to police custody in an alleged case of pornography racket. Kundra is called the "key conspirator" behind the racket. He has been accused of creating and selling pornographic content through various apps. Amid all this, the Shetty sisters are being viciously trolled on social media.