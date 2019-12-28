The year is indeed ending on a good note for Bollywood thanks to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newwz. The movie, which also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, has packed a solid punch at India box office. The Raj Mehta directorial raked in Rs 17.56 crore on its first day of release. And thanks to positive word of mouth, the business of Good Newwz has set the cash register ringing on the second day as well.

Increase in footfalls

On Saturday, the movie showed approximately 30-40 per cent growth in its occupancy compared to its opening day. The major increase in footfalls helped the movie's business to flourish. As per early estimates, Good Newwz managed to earn Rs 22.5 crore on day 2 despite getting pitted against Salman Khan's mass entertainer Dabangg 3.

Good Newwz tells the story of two couples who opt for IVF but the doctors accidentally end up mixing up the sperms because of their same surname, Batra. And what follows is the comedy of errors which will surely crack you up. The positive reviews have turned the movie into a magnet and pulling the audience in theatres.

Good Newwz movie review by IBTimes India

IBTimes India treated Good Newwz with a three and half stars (3.5 Stars) out of five after watching the movie at a press show before the movie release. "There couldn't have been a better way to wrap up the year on a good note with Good Newwz. You can go and enjoy with your family. The subject stays true to its essence without going overboard with its double meaning jokes," IBTimes India wrote in its verdict.

Box office prediction

The movie's business is expected to witness a huge jump in the days to come and may cross the coveted Rs 100 crore club by the end of its first week. Good Newwz was released across 3100 in India and 650-750 in overseas.