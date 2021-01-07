In what could be a gift for the people of Jammu and Kashmir before the Republic day, the 4G mobile services are likely to be restored soon. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that a committee is reviewing the restoration of 4G services in the remaining districts of the Union Territory. The 'good news is expected in the coming days'.

Notably, after the Central Government abrogated Article 370 on Aug. 5, 2019, mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir. The high-speed Internet continues to be blocked, although 2G services were restored in January 2020. "I know 4-G is working in just two districts of J&K UT. There is a committee examining the issue. Hopefully, there will be good news soon in the coming days," KNO quoted Manoi Sinha as saying.

There were speculations that the 4G services would be restored after completion of DDC polls but it was not restored. The latest statement has renewed the hopes of the people of J&K who witnessed the largest internet shutdown in history after the abrogation of Article 370.

Double whammy due to internet shut down and Covid-19 lockdown

As per a report in the Print, Kashmir alone has lost more than Rs. 40,000 crore due to internet shut down and Covid-19 related lockdown. The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kashmir, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, stated that the internet restrictions placed in the area since August 2019, and then the Covid-induced lockdown, triggered a financial loss of Rs 40,000 crore in the Valley itself and that over five lakh people are now unemployed across sectors.