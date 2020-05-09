In a statement issued here, the government said tea stalls could reopen but only for parcel sales. The government said nobody would be allowed to drink tea outside or inside the stall.

The government said the tea stalls should be sanitised five times a day and can function between 6 am and 7 pm.

The government also permitted all private establishments to operate with 33 per cent staff between 10.30 am and 6 pm, if located within Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction. For business establishments outside this, the timing is 10 am to 7 pm.

The government also said that shops in Chennai selling essential items can function between 6 am and 7 pm and other standalone neighbourhood shops between 10.30 am and 6 pm.

Fuel outlets in Chennai will function from 6 am to 6 pm. Fuel outlets outside Chennai will function between 6 am and 8 pm while those on the highways will be open for 24 hours.