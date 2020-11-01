Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday assured the people of creating more jobs for Kannadigas (natives) and promoting Kannada with its culture on the state's formation day.

"The state government will soon announce a special package to create more jobs for Kannadigas and promote their language (Kannada) and culture," said Yediyurappa after inaugurating 'Rajyotsava' to celebrate the southern state's 65th Formation Day.

Inaugurating the day-long celebrations at Kanteerava stadium in the city marking the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state would observe 'Kannada Kayaka Varsha' till October 2021 to promote the native language Kannada and its rich cultural heritage.

"We will hold smart programmes on the usage of Kannada to protect and develop it in this digital age across the state," asserted Yediyurappa.

The state government will promote the use of Kannada as the official and administrative language for the service of people.

National Education Policy

Referring to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) across the country, the Chief Minister said its implementation in the state would also strengthen Kannada as the medium of instruction in mother tongue.

"Let us pledge to protect our Kannada language and culture for a prosperous, healthy, co-existent and developing Karnataka," reiterated Yediyurappa.

During the reorganisation of states across the country, Karnataka was formed on November 1, 1956 by joining Kannada-speaking areas in the Deccan plateau spanning the erstwhile princely Mysuru region in the Madras Presidency, north-west region in the Bombay province, northern region in the Hyderabad state and Malnad region in the state's central parts.

Kannada litterateurs like K. Shivaram Karanth, Kuvempu, Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, A.N. Krishna Rao and B.M. Srikantaiah are credited for unifying the regions into a state.

Though the state was originally christened as 'Mysore', it was renamed as Karnataka on November 1, 1973, giving it a distinctive identity.

"The Chief Minister hoisted the state flag at the Kanteerava stadium following the Centre's guidelines to contain the Covid-19 pandemic," an official told IANS.

Owing to restrictions on large gathering in public places, only 100 people were allowed to participate in the main function.

Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Yediyurappa made floral offerings to Hindu goddess Bhuveneshwari, considered as the mother of the southern state, at his official residence 'Kaveri' in the city centre.

The state flag was also hoisted at rooftops of offices, houses and public buildings in cities and towns across the state.

The state's anthem (nada geeta) -- "Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate", penned by noted Kannada poet and Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu, was also rendered on the occasion.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, state Cabinet ministers, leaders of the Opposition, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular, including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, participated in the celebration.

The state government also selected 60 personalities in 35 diverse fields across the state honouring them with the 'Rajyotsava civilian' awards, 2020.

Among the awardees are Supreme Court Counsel K.N. Bhat, who represented the Hindu deity 'Ram Lalla' at the Allahabad High Court, and noted Konkani poet Valerian D'Souza, who is also known by his pen name 'Vally Vagga'.

The awards will be presented by Yediyurappa on November 7 in the city, comprising a Rs one-lakh purse, 20-gram gold medal and a citation.

The state awards were instituted in 1966 to honour citizens of Karnataka in recognition of their distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity, including arts, education, industry, literature, science, sport, medicine, social service and public affairs.

(With inputs from IANS)