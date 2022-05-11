Fulfilling the demand of thousands of educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir aspiring to become officers, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for the ensuing Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE).

The decision was taken keeping in view the demands from aspirants and several delegations during a series of meetings with the Lieutenant Governor.

Following meetings and representations from aspirants and delegations, the Lt Governor today approved age relaxation in the upper age limit of JKCCE candidates in all three categories.

The upper age limit for Open Merit Candidates will be 35 years instead of 32 years.

For Reserved Category and In-Service candidates 37 years instead of 34 years.

38 years for Physically Challenged candidates.

The government understands the aspirations of youth and a decision has been taken to ensure JKCCE exams are conducted on regular basis unlike in the past when these exams were held irregularly after a gap of many years, the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

JKPSC already issued a notification for exams

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has already issued the official notification of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2022.

The process to fill online form was started on April 25, 2022, and the last date for filling the form is May 15.

The JKPSC KAS prelims 2022 will be held on June 26 while the main exam is scheduled for October 28. The Commission has notified a total of 220 vacancies to be filled through the KAS exam. This includes 100 in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 in J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 in J&K Accounts (G) Service.

GoC 15 Corps calls on Lt Governor, briefs about the security scenario

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Lt Governor and the GoC discussed various important issues relating to the security management in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussions were also held pertaining to the prevailing scenario in J&K, besides security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The Lt Governor emphasized regular security review of all protected premises and vital installations to meet the challenges.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Army's sustained support to the civil administration and police and its contribution towards the well-being and security of the people of J&K.