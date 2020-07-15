Within 12 hours of a massive manhunt, Meraj-ud-Din Malla, the BJP leader who was kidnapped earlier today in Sopore has been rescued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar, IPS.

Malla who is the Vice-President of Watergam Municipal Committee in Baramulla district was kidnapped at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town.

According to initial reports, after the abduction was reported this morning, a massive manhunt was launched to trace Malla. He was kidnapped and whisked away in a Santro car while he was walking on a road to meet his friend.

Earlier today, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IPS confirmed deploying several rescue teams. Reportedly, Malla had come to Sopore without informing Police. Police have taken cognisance of the matter and launched operations to rescue the BJP worker and have succeeded in rescuing him.

Malla's abduction came two days after Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajjad alais Haider issued threatening audio in which he warned the families of J&K Police along with BJP party workers of dire consequences.

'We are happy our father is home, unharmed': BJP leader's daughter

The daughter of the abducted BJP leader, Malla expressed her happiness as her father returned home safe. In an interview, she said, "We are very happy, we were crying the entire day wondering who would kidnap our father. We are all happy he is home safe with us."

A few hours ago, the daughter appeared in a video, "We don't know what has happened to him, whether he has been kidnapped or what, but please return our fidelity to us. If he is anywhere please let him go as he is our only support, I beg to you please return our father to us."

Recent attacks on BJP leaders in the Valley

This is not the first attack on a BJP leader in the valley, a week ago Waseem Bari was killed by tow Lashkar terrorists. According to sources, the former BJP president of Bandipora district was at his shop with his father and brother when LeT terrorists struck and shot at them injuring them critically. All three succumbed to the injuries.

