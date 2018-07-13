Good News! ban on photography of monuments lifted

Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma addressed the issue of lifting the ban on photography. "When we will showcase our culture and heritage, it will promote tourism," said Mahesh Sharma. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday lifted the ban on photography within the premises of all centrally protected monuments/sites, except Ajanta Caves, Leh Palace and mausoleum of Taj Mahal. The decision was taken hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the rule prohibiting photography at protected monuments.