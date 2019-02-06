Just a few days ago, Airtel admitted that it lost more than 5.7 crore subscribers in December 2018 bringing the total customers (in November) from 34.1 crores to 28.42 crores. The numbers are likely to drop further in January 2019, as the company suspended the network service (outgoing calls) to people with low currency.

In the last few weeks, Airtel probably to check the decline in subscribers started offering new affordable Rs 100 and Rs 500 long-term validity plans. Now, it has increased the benefits of its popular monthly Rs 199 plan.

Airtel subscribers will now get 1.5GB per day, 100 national SMSs per day and unlimited calls (local and national calls). In total, it offers 42GB for 28 days. Previously, Rs 199 plan used to offer just Rs 1GB per day (total 28GB), whereas the benefits remained the same for SMS and national calling options.

This move by Airtel will definitely help loyal customers to stay back, but not so compelling for people who are in two minds whether to jump to rival Reliance Jio or continue with Airtel.

It can be noted that Reliance Jio has similar Rs 198 unlimited data recharge pack with more benefits. To start off, it offers 2GB 4G data per day (total: 56GB), unlimited calling (local/STD), free national roaming, 100 SMSs per day and access to Jio suite of multimedia apps including JioCinema, JioSaavn music subscriptions and more.

Reuters

Similarly, Vodafone Idea too has Rs 199 is identical to Airtel's newly revised plan. It offers 1.5GB per day (total 45GB), 100 national SMSs per day and unlimited calls (local and national calls).

