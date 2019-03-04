Besides ceding its numero uno crown to newly formed entity Vodafone Idea Ltd, Airtel is waging a tough battle against emerging player Reliance Jio, to decrease customer attrition and also attracting new subscribers. In that order, Airtel has launched a lucrative international roaming prepaid tariff plan that no brands can boast.

After foregoing Rs 199 activation fee for ISD roaming, Airtel, as part of new Foreign Pass initiative has announced three new packs—first Rs 196, offering 20 minutes of talking with 1-day validity, the second offers. Secondly, Rs 246 offers 40 minutes of talk time with 30 days of validity.

Lastly, with Rs 446 plan, Airtel customers are entitled to get 75 minutes of talk time with 90 days of validity. It can be noted that this includes both incoming and outgoing calls. And, they don't offer any other benefits such as 4G data allowance, reported Telecom Talk.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned Airtel ISD roaming plans will come in handy to travellers who are on a short visit to an exotic location, which in most cases lasts a maximum of one month. And for data consumption, they can always find local hotel or districts to find Wi-Fi hotspots to access the Internet or upload images to social media sites.

Airtel's three newly introduced Foreign Pass plans are valid in 20 nations including United States, UK, Canada, China, Germany, Australia, France, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Netherlands, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The newly introduced Foreign Pass by Airtel will certainly help in building loyalty among customers, despite heavy competition from Reliance or Vodafone Idea if that matter.

In a related development, Airtel is offering Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S10 series for as low as Rs 7,999 down payment and a monthly EMIs for just as Rs 2,999 only in India.

It is selling all three Galaxy S10 models—Galaxy S10e, S10 and the S10+ with lucrative offers including 100GB data, unlimited voice calling (Local+STD), free subscription to Amazon Prime for 1 year, and a free subscription to Netflix for 3 months worth Rs.1500.

