Airtel, as part of the Project Leap, has announced the launch of 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Airtel 4G services will be available initially at Port Blair and will be gradually expanded to other parts of the archipelago. Existing customers can upgrade to 4G SIM for free and choose from a range of exciting Prepaid and Postpaid plans that come with premium bundled content like Netflix, Amazon and Zee5. Airtel 4G will be available to customers across a range of smart devices including mobile phones, dongles and 4G hotspots, the company said.

Airtel is the first telecom operator to offer 4G network services in the archipelago. It is powered by the company's state-of-the-art FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) technology. This means the Airtel subscribers who have plans to go to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and also the local residents are assured to get high-speed internet, good network connectivity, enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads and uploads, high speeds internet browsing.

Also, most importantly the tourists will be able to share pictures and videos on social media channels right from the beaches instead of going to the hotel rooms for the high-speed Wi-Fi.

It can be noted that Airtel, earlier in the year, started terminating services to prepaid customers with low currency and faced lots of wraths. But, the company went ahead with it, completely aware of the consequences and was confident of keeping the loyal customers from migrating to rival service and also attract new users by offering good services and value-added entertainment amenities in terms of subscription to music, movies through partnering Amazon Prime Video, and other media streaming companies.

This recent launch of 4G network service bodes well for Airtel in coming months, as it continues to fight against lucrative tariff plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL.

