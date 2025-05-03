Ameesha Patel might have been single for years now, but there was a time when the diva used to get linked up with several actors. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor was in a serious relationship with Vikram Bhatt, before the duo called it quits. Patel was later linked with celebs like Ranbir Kapoor and Ness Wadia. However, the actress maintains that those were all speculations and she never dated either of them.

Talking about being linked with Preity Zinta's ex-Ness Wadia, Ameesha said that her family and Ness' family were close friends. She revealed that this friendship had been coming in for several generations. Ameesha further went on to add that because she and Ness were good looking and eligible, they were linked.

On link ups with Ness

"Ness and I are family friends of three generations. His grandfather, our parents and now us—we all belong to the same South Bombay circle. These rumours probably came in because Ness is good-looking, eligible, and so am I. People just assumed we were a couple," she told Filmy Mantra. On being asked if she ever dated him, Ameesha was quick to deny.

Relationship with Ranbir

The 'Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage' actress was also linked with Ranbir Kapoor once upon a time. Ameesha then revealed that her family is even friends with the Kapoors and that's why they would always get spotted together at events.

"There was a year when we were together at a lot of function —sometimes at Ranbir's house, the RK bungalow, or watching the World Cup with mutual friends like Saif. There are many pictures from that time which went viral," she said.

"Be it Ness, Salman, or Ranbir— at least the people I've been linked with are nice! But none of it was true," she concluded.