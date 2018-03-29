Summer is almost here, and with rising temperatures, it is becoming increasingly hard to step outside. All thanks to Good Friday weekend, there is a chance to head out for a mini vacation before you confide yourselves indoors.

There are a slew of places where you can head out to cool off before the scorching summer begins. Here's a look at a few of them:

For New Delhi:

The mountains are calling! Head to the scenic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand over the three-day long weekend. Drag your friends to watch the sunrise Dehradun, Dharamsala/ Mcleod Ganj or Mussoorie. The three locations serve as the perfect blend of adventure, peace and picture-perfect moments.

There are buses that go to each location. But given the proximity to the national capital, the three hill stations can be reached via car drive. Mussoorie is 295.1 kilometers and Dehradun is 260.7 kilometers. However, Dharamshala is a long drive with 487.8 kilometers drive.

For Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is blessed with a great climatic condition. But that doesn't stop residents from exploring hill stations around the IT city. While there are some clichéd options like Coorg and Chikmagalur, Bangaloreans can give places like Coonoor, Kotagiri and Shimoga a chance.

All the three places play host to stunning waterfalls, impressive history and help you get away from the crowded hill stations most Bangaloreans head to. Coonoor is 297 kilometers away from the city whereas Kotagiri and Shimoga falls a little more than 300 kilometers away.

For Mumbai:

The temperatures are soaring in Mumbai and it seems like a perfect time to head towards Khandala, Lonavla or Mahabaleshwar with your family. But if you are looking for a not so usual hill station option near the city, check out Lavasa (a planned hill station that serves the perfect blend of beauty and infrastructure,) Ganpatipule (which is the ideal fusion of beaches, low temperatures and the Konkan Coast) and Harihareshwar (where river Savitri enters the Arabian Sea).

Harihareshwar is a 200-kilometer drive, Ganpatipule is a 342 kilometers ride. Whereas Lavale is 150 kilometers from the city.

From Chennai:

While Yelagiri and Yercaud are a common option, Chennaiites can beat the heat with a visit to Coorg, Coonoor or even Munnar. An approximate distance of 640 kilometers from Chennai, Coorg also gives you a chance to make a quick stop in Bengaluru. Coonoor also gives you a chance to explore Ooty as well.