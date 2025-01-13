A day before the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Kashmir, leaders and supporters of the ruling National Conference and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) indulged in passing satirical remarks against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and ex-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

A heated debate broke out between the ruling NC and the opposition PDP in Jammu and Kashmir over a social media post. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed through a post on his social media handle that he took stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sonamarg on Monday and the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel.

After this post, PDP youth leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para took a dig at Omar Abdullah and called him "Good Boy".

This comment of Para fueled the debate on social media. National Conference supporters retaliated by posting several old videos in which PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was seen praising the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government. NC supporters shared these videos and dubbed Mehbooba Mufti as a "Good Girl"

This war of words intensified on Sunday when many leaders and supporters of the NC shared a number of old videos of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in which she was seen praising the BJP-led government at the Centre. These videos of Mehbooba Mufti were recorded at the time when she was heading the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir.

While the NC accused the PDP of doing opportunistic politics and appeasing the central government, the PDP took a dig at the NC, saying that it is trying to get closer to the Center to improve its image.

"A difficult era began for Jammu and Kashmir when the so-called "Good Girl" aligned with the BJP, and you conveniently transformed into the political analyst for the Chief Minister's office", a supporter of the National Conference posted on his social media handle while sharing a video of Mehbooba Mufti.

"Good Girl...!!!. PDP's alliance with the BJP forever changed Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape. Those who opened the gates can't now shift the blame—history remembers who invited them in...", another NC supporter posted.

The political atmosphere is heated regarding the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel. This tunnel will keep Sonamarg open for tourism throughout the year and pave the way for its development as a major ski resort. Also, this tunnel will save local residents from migration in winter and will also reduce the travel time from Srinagar to Kargil / Leh.

The inauguration of this important project by Prime Minister Modi is politically important for both NC and PDP. Both parties are competing to take credit for this development work. However, the public is watching how this project will develop the area and improve the lives of the local people.

Farooq welcomes inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah welcomed the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel connecting Gagangeer to Sonmarg. He expressed hope that other tunnel projects in the valley will also be completed promptly.

In a statement Dr. Farooq welcomed the inauguration of the tunnel by PM Modi, expressing confidence that the project will significantly enhance tourism in the area.

"The project will revolutionize the tourist potential of Sonmarg by drastically reducing travel time. Additionally, it will alleviate the hardships faced by residents on both sides of the tunnel, who previously had to navigate a route prone to weather-related delays and heavy traffic. This measure will ensure safe travel along the entire stretch," Dr. Farooq said.

He urged the Government of India to accelerate the progress on various crucial tunnel projects in J&K, such as Bandipora-Gurez, Sadna Top, Akhnoor and Poonch, Singhpora and Vailoo, Sudhmahadev-Dranga, and Mughal road tunnels.

"The residents of these remote areas are eagerly anticipating the commencement of these projects, as they have the potential to significantly improve their lives and boost trade in the region", he said.

"J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and our Members of Parliament have been consistently urging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite the work on the tunnel projects. While we have received assurances, it is imperative that action is taken on the ground without further delay. It is time to prioritize and kickstart these projects for the benefit of all those who reside in these areas," he added.