Looking for something interesting to binge-watch this weekend. From Ajith's most sensational Good Bad Ugly to John Abraham's The Diplomat to The Royals, a slew of interesting content is releasing on various streaming platforms this week. Here are the latest Indian OTT releases for the week of May 5–11, 2025.
The Royals
Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat
Synopsis: A romantic drama where Prince Aviraj Singh and Sophia Shekhar fall in love during the restoration of their ancestral palace. A feel-good story blending royal traditions with modern love.
The Diplomat
Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Genre: Political Thriller
Cast: John Abraham, Kumud Mishra, Vishal Vashishtha, Sadia Khatib, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, Benjamin Gilani
Synopsis: Based on a true story, this film follows J.P. Singh, India's Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan, as he gets involved in a sensitive diplomatic mission to bring back an Indian woman caught in a complex situation.
Gram Chikitsalay
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Vinay Pathak, Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Synopsis: Dr. Prabhat is posted to a remote village, Bhatkhandi, where he must revive a shut-down health center and win over villagers who believe more in a fraudulent practitioner than real medicine. A light-hearted take on rural healthcare challenges.
Bohurupi
Platform: ZEE5
Language: Bengali
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty
Synopsis: A gripping Bengali thriller about Bikram Pramanik, a small-time conman falsely accused of a crime. He fights against a corrupt system while trying to clear his name and seek justice.
Robinhood
Platform: ZEE5
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action
Cast: Nithiin, Priya Bhavani Shankar
Synopsis: A modern reimagination of the classic Robinhood tale in a Telugu action-packed style, focusing on social justice and fighting corruption in the financial world.
Good Bad Ugly
Platform: Netflix
Language: Tamil
Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand
Synopsis: Ajith Kumar stars as a gangster seeking a peaceful life after prison, but circumstances force him back into the underworld. A high-budget action-comedy releasing in multiple languages.
Odela 2
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu
Genre: Supernatural, Thriller, Crime
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishtha N. Simha
Synopsis: A sequel to the supernatural thriller, continuing the story with new twists and a gripping narrative.
Ouseppinte Osiyathu
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Drama
Cast: Information not available
Synopsis: A Malayalam film focusing on familial bonds and personal growth.
Ayyana Mane
Platform: ZEE5
Language: Kannada
Genre: Crime Thriller
Cast: Kushee Ravi, Manasi Sudhir, Hitha Chandrashekar, Archana Kottige, Ramesh Indira
Synopsis: A newly married woman uncovers chilling secrets in her husband's ancestral home, leading to a series of mysterious events.
Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs
Platform: JioHotstar
Language: Hindi
Genre: Drama Thriller
Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, Ridhi Dogra
Synopsis: A royal family drama exploring themes of power and legacy, centered around the Raisinggh family.
Happy Weekend!