Looking for something interesting to binge-watch this weekend. From Ajith's most sensational Good Bad Ugly to John Abraham's The Diplomat to The Royals, a slew of interesting content is releasing on various streaming platforms this week. Here are the latest Indian OTT releases for the week of May 5–11, 2025.

The Royals

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat

Synopsis: A romantic drama where Prince Aviraj Singh and Sophia Shekhar fall in love during the restoration of their ancestral palace. A feel-good story blending royal traditions with modern love.

The Diplomat

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Genre: Political Thriller

Cast: John Abraham, Kumud Mishra, Vishal Vashishtha, Sadia Khatib, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, Benjamin Gilani

Synopsis: Based on a true story, this film follows J.P. Singh, India's Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan, as he gets involved in a sensitive diplomatic mission to bring back an Indian woman caught in a complex situation.

Gram Chikitsalay

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Vinay Pathak, Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Synopsis: Dr. Prabhat is posted to a remote village, Bhatkhandi, where he must revive a shut-down health center and win over villagers who believe more in a fraudulent practitioner than real medicine. A light-hearted take on rural healthcare challenges.

Bohurupi

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Bengali

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty

Synopsis: A gripping Bengali thriller about Bikram Pramanik, a small-time conman falsely accused of a crime. He fights against a corrupt system while trying to clear his name and seek justice.

Robinhood

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Telugu

Genre: Action

Cast: Nithiin, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Synopsis: A modern reimagination of the classic Robinhood tale in a Telugu action-packed style, focusing on social justice and fighting corruption in the financial world.

Good Bad Ugly

Platform: Netflix

Language: Tamil

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand

Synopsis: Ajith Kumar stars as a gangster seeking a peaceful life after prison, but circumstances force him back into the underworld. A high-budget action-comedy releasing in multiple languages.

Odela 2

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

Genre: Supernatural, Thriller, Crime

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishtha N. Simha

Synopsis: A sequel to the supernatural thriller, continuing the story with new twists and a gripping narrative.

Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Drama

Cast: Information not available

Synopsis: A Malayalam film focusing on familial bonds and personal growth.

Ayyana Mane

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Kannada

Genre: Crime Thriller

Cast: Kushee Ravi, Manasi Sudhir, Hitha Chandrashekar, Archana Kottige, Ramesh Indira

Synopsis: A newly married woman uncovers chilling secrets in her husband's ancestral home, leading to a series of mysterious events.

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Platform: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Genre: Drama Thriller

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, Ridhi Dogra

Synopsis: A royal family drama exploring themes of power and legacy, centered around the Raisinggh family.

