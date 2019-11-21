Internet is a funny place to be if you know where to look. Social media platforms are buzzing with memes about "Gonna tell my kids," which turned into an overnight sensation as users started sharing hilarious posts with the hashtag #gonnatellmykids. It's now a trending hashtag on Twitter and every post is a testament to that.

If you're having a dull day, this is sure to light up your mood. The desi twist to the "gonna tell my kids" memes have everyone in splits and the innovative, witty thinking of users is commendable. Taking screenshots from popular movies and adding a hilarious comment followed by "gonna tell my kids" is something you should try, or at the least endlessly scroll through social media to laugh your guts out.

We've handpicked some of the most hilarious #gonnatellmykids memes for you to sit back and enjoy:

Gonna tell my kids these two were Messi and Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/j6FVmzS4QD — Fat Uncle Flex (@grumpstarisborn) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he was the best Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9eIFiqNXCI — Rishav Mishra ? (@theNormieGuy) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Jon Snow #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/rHRDHGMQab — d J (@djaywalebabu) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he Discovered Gravity pic.twitter.com/SKZlQsMwoH — सौम् Yeah (@soumyastic) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids that he was the winning captain of cricket worldcup 2019 pic.twitter.com/Cnqovxrr0f — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was obama pic.twitter.com/OT7EEjIJ6M — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) November 15, 2019

I'm gonna tell my kids he was the best investment banker#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/ivkwo43tDw — AB (@AbjM1224) November 21, 2019

"Gonna tell my kids that this was Tom Cruise from mission impossible."#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/USvasm1I9T — ? نو? (@AshminNoor) November 21, 2019

Going to tell my kids this was the Samsung Galaxy Fold #GonnaTellMyKids pic.twitter.com/CJqUVuAb8X — prateek pandey (@prateekp95) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he is deadpool#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/OjtHnz2Jz7 — Gautam Jha (@igautamjha) November 20, 2019

