Basavaraj Bommai's family members celebrated his appointment as the new Karnataka Chief Minister by jamming on superhit Kannada song at his residence. The video has gone on viral on social media.

Son Bharath, wife Channamma, daughter-in-law Ibbani, daughter Aditi and others celebrated the proud moment for the Bommai family by singing and cheering for him.

Bommai had reached R.T.Nagar's residence late on Tuesday after the hectic schedule and appeared calm and in a joyful mood.

ಬೊಂಬೆ ಹೇಳುತೈತೆ, ಮತ್ತೆ ಹೇಳುತೈತೆ... ನೀನೆ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರ ? Celebrations at new @CMofKarnataka #BasavarajBommai @BSBommai 's residence after official announcement yesterday night. Bommai's whole family seen celebrating and look at Bommai. Blushing like a teenager. #karnatakanewcm pic.twitter.com/8F6Eluz0Zf — Sharath Sharma Kalagaru (@sharathmsharma) July 28, 2021

The younger ones clapped and cheered for the selection of a second chief minister from their family. The song that played was "Gombe neene rajakumara" from Kannada movie "Rajakumara."

Bharat, son of Bommai, said that their family never expected this to happen. He is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for giving them the opportunity.

(With inputs from IANS)