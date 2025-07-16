The Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib, has been the target of a third bomb threat in as many days, prompting a significant escalation in security measures. This series of threats has raised alarm among devotees and officials, leading to a comprehensive security operation to ensure the safety of the site and its visitors.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) received an email warning of potential explosions using RDX-filled pipes within the Golden Temple complex. This alarming message triggered an immediate response from security forces, including the deployment of the Border Security Force's bomb squad and the Punjab state police. These teams have been conducting thorough searches and implementing high-level security checks and surveillance operations.

For the past two days, the police presence has been significantly increased, with additional personnel deployed to maintain safety as hundreds of devotees continue to visit the temple for prayers. The SGPC President, Harjinder Singh Dhami, has described these threats as an attempt to incite panic among the public.

He stated, "The Darbar Sahib has faced attacks before and always stood resilient. Since July 14, we've received multiple bomb threats via email." Dhami suspects a larger conspiracy at play and has called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Dhami reassured the public, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the sacred site: "This sacred site is open to all, regardless of caste or background. People come here to bow before Guru Granth Sahib."

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has urged the public to remain calm, confirming that the cyber cell is actively investigating the origin of the threatening emails. "We are determined to crack the case. A bomb disposal squad has been stationed, and senior officers are overseeing the security protocols," he said.

The police and intelligence agencies are on high alert, with security measures also ramped up around other religious locations in Amritsar and surrounding areas.