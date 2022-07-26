Japanese actor Shimada Yoko, who earned a Golden Globe for her role as Mariko in the 1980s television miniseries "Shogun", passed away aged 69, reports 'Variety'.

Japanese media announced that Shimada had died of multiple organ failure because of colorectal cancer in a Tokyo hospital on Monday, July 25.

Born in 1953 in Kumamoto, a city on the southern island of Kyushu, Shimada made her TV debut in the 1970 drama "Osanazuma". She became popular in the 1970s playing pure and virtuous types on TV and in films, including the 1974 hit "The Castle of Sand", notes 'Variety'.

Despite her limited English-language skills, she had one of the few English-speaking roles in "Shogun" when she was cast in the role of Mariko, the love interest of Richard Chamberlain's shipwrecked British navigator turned samurai.

Nevertheless, her portrayal as an aristocratic woman who dies saving her foreign lover's life earned Shimada her first and only Golden Globe.

The series, an adaptation of the James Clavell novel, was a massive hit in the U.S. But it played in Japan in a theatrical version that disappointed at the box office.

Following the worldwide success of "Shogun", Shimada essayed other roles in Hollywood, while continuing to work in Japan, mainly on television. One such international project was "Little Champion", a 1981 biopic of Japanese-American marathoner Michiko 'Miki' Suwa Gorman, with Shimada playing the lead, adds 'Variety'.

Shimada found herself embroiled in scandal when an affair with married rock star Uchida Yuya became tabloid fodder in 1988.

She was reported to have had alcohol problems and amassed debts that she tried to clear by appearing in a nude photo book in 1992. The book was a bestseller, but it damaged her standing as an actor.

A kind of nadir was reached, notes 'Variety', when she appeared in an adult video in 2011. Her last screen role was in the 2016 Saiga Toshiro drama "Kanon".