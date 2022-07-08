Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has tragically passed away after he was shot at on Friday during an address in an election campaign rally in Nara city. The ex-PM was in critical condition following the cowardly attack, which took place at around 11:30 a.m. near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced one-day national mourning on July 9.

"During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people," PM Modi tweeted.

"Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment," he added.

"As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," the Prime Minister announced.

Shinzo Abe shot

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency confirmed that he had a bullet wound on the right of his neck, and also suffered subcutaneous bleeding under the left part of his chest. He was rushed by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital although showed no vital signs, according to local police and emergency services. Meanwhile, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, a resident of Nara city, has been arrested for attempted murder.

Investigative sources told NHK a gun seized at the scene appeared to be handmade. The sources added that the suspect worked for the Maritime Self Defense Force for three years until around 2005. According to the police, the accused told investigators that he was dissatisfied with the former Prime Minister and intended to kill him.

Japan's top government spokesperson, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, confirmed the attack earlier in the day and told reporters that any brutal act should never be tolerated, adding: "We strongly condemn this," Xinhua news agency reported.

Abe became Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister after serving from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He however, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons.