Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot in his chest, as he was conducting a campaign in Nara, western Japan, on Friday morning.

Soon after the incident, police arrested the unknown shooter who allegedly fired gunshots.

Citing a fire official, several media outlets reported that Abe was not breathing and had no vital signs as he was being airlifted to the hospital.

Reports further noted that the shooter who has been arrested is Yamagami Tetsuya, a 41-year-old man.

NHK WORLD News reported that the police have seized a gun from the shooter.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates)