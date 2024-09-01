The iconic film Sholay, written by the legendary writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar marked 49 years. To celebrate the enduring legacy of Salim-Javed, a special one-time screening of Sholay took place at Regal Cinema on Saturday evening.

Viral videos show long queues outside the theatres and the excitement that marked enthusiastic cheers and applause.

Several images showed Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar making a grand entry. Salim held his bodyguard's hands as he walked inside the theatre.

Javed and Salim got nostalgic as they shared anecdotes and walked the audience down memory lane as they shared fond memories of filming Sholay.

Apart from Salim and Javed, the movie screening was also attended by esteemed guests including Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more.

Film is back…50year old CinemaScope print…Salim-Javed and Ramesh Sippy watching Sholay with you …is this really happenning?Spent the morning checking this amazing print ..Don’t miss the opportunity to see “Sholay”projected on film on the big screen 31st August 5.30pm. pic.twitter.com/qzR2um3Ipe — Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (@shividungarpur) August 27, 2024

Sholay was originally released in 1975.

The screening was free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

After the film was over, audiences gave a standing ovation to the iconic duo.

Fans took to social media and expressed their excitement after watching the film.

A user wrote, "I was the first person in the queue. Thank you very much for giving us this lifetime opportunity. The crowd gathered to see the 49-year-old movie is still unbelievable. Credit goes to all members involved in the Sholay. The 50-year-old celluloid reel is still has good quality."

Another user mentioned, "It was truly an experience re-watching such a classic ."

The third user said, "Was an awesome experience to be a part of the historic moment yesterday."

About the film Sholay

Sholay tells the story of the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (played by Sanjeev Kumar) seeks to defeat the infamous bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). He recruits two small-time criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), to help him. When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru question Thakur's inaction, only to discover that he is unable to fight back because Gabbar had previously severed his arms. Fueled by this revelation, Jai and Veeru intensify their efforts to assist Thakur.