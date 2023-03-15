The Customs official here on Wednesday said that they have arrested a man who was attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 69.40 lakh by concealing it in the false cavity of his slippers.

A senior Customs official said that on March 12, the accused who arrived from Bangkok to Bengaluru by Indigo flight, was intercepted by the Customs Air Intelligence Officers.

"On asking the purpose of travel, the passenger said that he was travelling for medical purposes. However, the passenger was unable to provide any valid medical documents which made the officers suspicious," said the official.

The Customs official said that the suspect passenger was put through thorough checks. On body check and scanning of his bag and slippers, the presence of gold in cut pieces form was revealed concealed in his slippers which he was wearing during the trip.

"The slippers were cut open and four pieces of gold totalling 1.2 kg having purity of 24 kt worth Rs 69.40 lakh was seized," the official said.

Further investigations are on.

(With inputs from IANS)