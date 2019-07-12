Gokulam Kerala FC have signed two Kerala players, Mohammed Salah K and Alex Saji, for the upcoming I-League season. Mohammed Salah is a wing-back and had played for Gokulam in the 2017-18 season but moved to SAT Tirur in the previous season.

Alex Saji was the captain of the Kerala Blasters U18 team and was part of their reserve team. He plays as a defender and is from Wayanad. "It is an honour to play for Gokulam Kerala FC. There are lot of Kerala players in the club and this is a golden opportunity for me to learn," said Alex Saji after signing.

Mohammed Salah, who is from Malappuram, believes that he could excel in his second stint at the club. "I am happy to be here back. The club means a lot to me and I would try to do my best to help the club win the titles," he said.

Both the players will be part of Gokulam's Durand Cup squad also. "These youngsters have a great opportunity to excel and these signings show that the club stands with the vision of promoting young Kerala players to national level," said VC Praveen, the president of the club.