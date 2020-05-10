Today, there are several people who are becoming successful in their respective fields and industries. However, only a handful of them are successful in making a positive impact on people's lives. These are the entrepreneurs who go one step ahead as a revolutionary force in the industry, bringing vast progress to the society. Gokul Anandayuvaraj, the founder and CEO of VINVELI, is one such entrepreneur and tech innovator. From his consistent hard work and contribution, he has been inspiring millions of engineers and budding entrepreneurs all over the world, especially in the field of aerospace. Let us take a brief walk-through the unique and successful life story of Gokul Anandayuvaraj.

Every stage of Gokul's life is worth looking at. Not only are they inspirational to every engineer, but they also help them educate themselves and become well-versed people in their careers. Since childhood, he has focused on becoming an engineer and dreamt of building rockets and spacecraft. Due to firm life goals, his continuous hard work and perseverance have taken him in the same direction.

At the time when most of the students remain confused about their careers, Gokul founded a startup named "Rockinfrnz" in high school. With over 1.7 million visitors per month, the social media site became extremely popular in India and the US. At that time, it was ranked among the top 7,000 sites in India and the top 20,000 sites in the USA by Alexa metrics.

Gokul Anandayuvaraj is a goal-oriented and passionate individual. His stellar career serves as a positive example for people who are laser-focused from an early age, which also establishes that nothing is impossible for them.

After high school, he went on to pursue Aerospace Engineering in the University of Texas at Austin. During his college years, he worked on building satellites funded by NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, NASA Johnson Space Center, and US Airforce Research Lab to handle flight missions. He then left college during his senior year to start his company. By working and leading several engineering projects, he stamped his mission of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

With the help of his friends Yuan and Eshan, he founded and became the CEO of a startup named VINVELI Unmanned Systems Inc. Its primary objective was to manufacture Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) also called drones. Later, his company was chosen to be a part of the Iowa Startup Accelerator from where he launched commercially. The 'cost-effectiveness of setting up manufacturing, Make in India initiative, and business opportunities' are a few of the reasons that brought him back to India.

During the next couple of years, he engaged himself in developing different kinds of drones and supporting infrastructure. From industries, power plants, to turbine inspections, he and his team developed various types of drones. The drones aid companies save an enormous amount of money while reducing down time and human risk. They also have the capability of being used during search and rescue operations by fire departments to save lives.

Gokul's long term goal is to 'develop and build technology and infrastructure that will enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven drones, by air, water, land, or space, to make human lives easier.' His primary focus is to help increase the productivity of people in various ways to the betterment of society.

He also has years of hands on experience in developing drones for agriculture use in the European market. The drones are a valuable asset for targeted treatment by spraying of pesticides, insecticides, etc. in farms. They can detect infected areas with sensors like cameras and treat that specific area while leaving the healthy part of the field intact. This results in cost and time savings for the farms and also increases safety.

Today, his company VINVELI Automated Systems Pvt Ltd is helping government organizations in India by equipping them with cutting edge drone solutions. As a successful entrepreneur and an expert in the field of aerospace engineering, Gokul is an inspiration to millions of people around the world.