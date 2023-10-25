Tamannaah Bhatia was one of the celebs who walked the ramp at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week. The Jailer actress dazzled everyone present as she walked the ramp for Vvani by Vaani Vats' collection Piroi. The sweetheart neckline pearl and tassel laden bralette lehenga oozed oomph and glamour. While we felt Bhatia looked nothing less than a fashion goddess, many on social media criticised her for her walk.

Gets trolled for her walk

Manly felt her walk seemed too "manly" and many commented on how there was no elegance in her walk. "She is walking like undertaker or roman reigns," a user commented. "The dress looks like she is going for wrestling," another user wrote. "Babli bouncer ke character me walk kar rahi hai," a social media user took a dig. "Is it just me or is she walking like dudes?" one more social media user asked. "Why is she so masculine," a comment on the video read.

"Walking like bodyguard," another person commented. "What is wrong with her.. she is walking like Undertaker," was one more of the comments. Tamannaah Bhatia has been making waves with her recent release – Jailer. The actress is also on a personal life as she has found her soulmate in actor Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah about Vijay

From public appearances to their social media PDA, the couple has been painting the town red. "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down," the Lust Stories 2 actress had said in an interview. "He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he's my happy place," she further added.