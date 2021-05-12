An old picture of Priyanka Chopra flaunting a jacket with Goddess Kali's image on it has now gone viral. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen holding hands and walking. The duo is seen walking towards a scenic location. The picture was shared by Nick in 2020 and has now been re-shared by one of Priyanka's fan clubs. The picture has received a mixed reaction on social media.

While sharing the picture in 2020, Nick had written, "We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!" In the picture, Nick is seen wearing a black t-shirt and his trademark pink trousers. On the other hand, Priyanka is seen wearing a red dress with an intricate red jacket featuring Goddess Kali on her back.

The picture has left social media divided. While many are loving the jacket, many feel it's not something to be used for fashion. "Gods are not for fashion," said one user while another said, "This is so not cool." One netizen opined "Pathetic fashion sense" and another one said, "Why use Gods and Goddesses as a fashion prop?" On the other hand, there were many who felt Priyanka totally aced the look. "Only Priyanka Chopra could have carried this look", "Power dressing Priyanka", "Beautiful" were some more comments on the picture.

Priyanka Chopra has been actively working towards the covid relief fund for India and has managed to generate crores to help out the needy.