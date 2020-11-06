In the first week of October, it was announced by Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies minister K. Gopalaiah that the state government was contemplating banning public entry in the famous Hasanamba temple in Hassan, which opens for just about 10 days in a year. The temple has opened up but it seems only for a handful of people, especially the 'VIPs'. The Twitter was abuzz with the temple being opened up for a few people.

According to a user, Hasanamba temple, which opens for just 10 days, once a year, is now open. Only 100 people are allowed per day, strictly by invitation. It was learnt that only the 'Rich & powerful' grab all the passes. The user further added, "Gowda's son HD Revanna has got lion's share. General public unhappy. Is the God only for the powerful?"

Another user replied to the post, "Heights!! Bhakta kanakadasa, purandaradasa etc have obtained the darshan of lord outside temple only. God has come to the place where they are, showing VIP attitude, might in front of lord is ridiculous. This is the issue every year."

Another one posted, "I guess anything created by man is first accessible to the rich and powerful :)"

Situated 183 km to the west of Bengaluru, Hassan derives its name from the presiding deity of Hasanamba Temple.

Last month it was reported that Gopalaiah had stated that the Hasanamba temple will open on November 5 and only a few leaders and priests will be allowed to enter the temple. Due to COVID cases, public entry has been banned.

It was also added that anyone, including the priests, will have to undergo COVID tests before visiting the temple.

Hasanamba gives 'darshan' to her devotees only once a year. Depending on the Hindu calendar, the duration varies each year.

People believe that the day the temple opens, the flowers offered last year and the lamp lit are found the way they had been left last year and this strengthens people's belief.

When the temple is closed every year around Diwali, a chariot festival is organised, which is an annual affair.